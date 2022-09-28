HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship returns to the Big Island next week after a three-year hiatus. Before athletes and other visitors arrive, IRONMAN is announcing its initiative for responsible tourism.

“Live Aloha” encourages all attendees to respect and celebrate Hawaiian culture, lands and people that have made this event special for over 40 years.

“Live Aloha seems like such a natural fitting motto for the race and the days around it,” said three-time IRONMAN World Champion, Jan Frodeno, in Wednesday’s announcement. “Being well aware of nature, conditions, and the surroundings has always been a part of my personal journey on the island. When you display care for the land, the people and the culture, you get so much back in return.”

For the first time in the event’s history, the VinFast IRONMAN World Championship race will take place over two days, on October 6 and 8, in Kailua-Kona. The King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort will serve as the official headquarter hotel for the next five IRONMAN World Championship Events.

Live Aloha also encourages people to take the Pono Pledge. Nearly 20,000 people have signed it, vowing to be mindful when they visit. IRONMAN will be expanding on the annual tradition of hosting service projects throughout race week working with Island Breeze, Queen Lili`uokalani Trust and other local groups.

“Everyone can Live Aloha by obeying road rules when cycling, wearing mineral sunscreen, and avoiding stepping through gardens and nature, just to name a few. Responsible tourism starts and extends long before and after race day and if we all do our part, can make for a truly life-changing experience for all.”

Diana Bertsch, Senior Vice President of World Championship Events for The IRONMAN Group

Click here for more information about Live Aloha, the Pono Pledge and cultural activities to participate in. For information about the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship event, click here.