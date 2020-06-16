Ironman triathlete bikes 93 miles in one day in honor of her father’s 93rd birthday, Alzheimer’s awareness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu resident and Ironman triathlete Lori McCarney rode her bicycle 93 miles on June 13 to help shine the light on Alzheimer’s disease.

McCarney has been logging miles on her bicycle since May with the goal of completing 1,000 by June 20.

Her father died from the disease in 2016 and on June 13, 2020 he would have been 93 years old.

“I thought about him the whole time,” said Lori McCarney. “It was 93 miles. I actually did 95 miles. I got really tired in the middle. I thought it’s really tiring for people that care for people with Alzheimer’s. And sometimes you just have to keep going. So I did.”

Her bicycle ride was a fundraising effort for the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day in which she’s raised $6,000 so far.

In addition to being an Ironman triathlete, McCarney is the executive director of the Hawaii Bicycling League and a board member of the Alzheimer’s Association of Hawaii.

