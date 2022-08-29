HONOLULU (KHON2) — Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic moved the IRONMAN World Championship outside of Hawaii for the first time since the tradition began in 1978. The race finally returns to Kona in October as a two-day event for the 2022 edition of the VinFast IRONMAN World Championship.

On Monday, Aug. 29, it was also announced that the King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort will serve as the official headquarter hotel for the next five IRONMAN World Championship Events.

The beachfront resort will also mark the location of the start of the race. On Oct. 6 and 8, the triathletes will begin their 140.6-mile journey to test their strength and grit.

“The location of the property holds such rich culture and important history for Hawaii and having the iconic race and world’s most elite athletes return to the main stage of Kona underscores the true spirit of aloha we hold so dear here at Kona Beach Resort,” stated General Manager Edward Braunlich.

The IRONMAN World Championship has historically been held only in Hawaii since its inception in 1978, and specifically in Kailua-Kona since 1981. To learn more, click here.