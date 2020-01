HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Iowa visitor died after getting into trouble in waters off Kaanapali on Maui.

Officials say the man, identified as 70-year-old Pravin Patel, was standing in waist-deep water fronting Whalers Village on Thursday when he was knocked over by a wave.

When he stood up, he was knocked over by another wave and never resurfaced.

Witnesses brought him to shore and did CPR until paramedics arrived but they were unable to revive him.