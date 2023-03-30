HONOLULU (KHON2) — Iolani School received a 10 million dollar donation from the Arrillaga Foundation.

Iolani School will be using the 10 million dollar lead gift to build a new student center for the campus.

According to officials, construction is set to begin in the Winter of 2025.

The three-story multipurpose building will include a place to hold events, dine, 16 new classrooms, a new sixth-grade community, a wellness center and a campus store.

They will be replacing the current student center, which was built in 1959.

The new center will be named the Arrillaga Student Center,

This marks the largest single monetary donation in the school’s history.

“We are tremendously grateful for this donation from the Arrillaga family and their partnership

with us in this important initiative,” said Head of School Dr. Timothy Cottrell. “Community and

connection are at the heart of the ‘Iolani experience and the Arrillaga Student Center will further

create and perpetuate these lifelong bonds. Here, students, parents, faculty/staff, alumni,

friends, and visitors will come together to learn, dine, collaborate, and celebrate, together as

One Team.”

Design features include:

• Large indoor, 2-story dining space and social gathering space (12,500 sq. feet)

• Fully equipped commercial kitchen and food storage

• Faculty & Staff Lounge

• New 6th Grade Community – including eight (8) new classrooms and outdoor

gathering/learning space

• Upper School Classrooms – eight (8) new Upper School classrooms

• Wellness Center

• Campus Store

• Expansive covered and open-air outdoor eating/seating/gathering spaces

• Rooftop event/gathering space with stunning views of Diamond Head and Waikīkī

• Residential life gathering space for students to relax and interact

• Additional office and storage spaces

• Entry courtyard connecting to a newly designed chapel garden