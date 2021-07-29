‘Iolani School, Kalani High School place top 3 at UrbanPlan championships

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi recognized ‘Iolani School for winning first place, as well as Kalani High School for taking third place in the Urban Land Institute (ULI) UrbanPlan National Championships.

The competition took place via Zoom on Saturday, June 26, while 12 teams across the country competed.

Each team was instructed to present their solutions for a complex urban planning scenario to a panel of mentors and judges. These judges consisted of industry professionals who acted as city council members at a meeting.

“The UrbanPlan program has supported future industry professionals in Hawaii for the past two decades, and we have been pleased to help the next generation tackle new issues and create even better communities,” said Jon Wallenstrom, a student mentor and organizer of Hawaii’s UrbanPlan program. “Our Hawaii teams shined on the national stage this year with innovative ideas to address difficult issues, and we are proud of all participating students and teachers. ‘Iolani and Kalani’s achievement is a testament to their hard work and an indicator that Hawaii’s future is in good hands.”

Additionally, the competition was organized by the global professional nonprofit organization Urban Land Institute. Le Jardin Academy and Mid-Pacific Institute are also active within the program.