Iolani School cancels school-related travel due to coronavirus

‘Iolani School’s Head of School Dr. Timothy Cottrell issued a message today to parents informing them of the school’s decision to cancel all school-related travel to the U.S. mainland and internationally for the rest of the academic year due to the evolving situation regarding the coronavirus.

‘Iolani School is doing extensive preparation for a school closure if it is necessary in the future. However, there are currently NO plans at this time to close the school.

The school is providing regular communication with the latest information and updates at www.iolani.org/cornavirus.