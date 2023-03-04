HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Spelling Bee just had their first in person spelling bee since the pandemic on Saturday, March 4.

They said that the spelling bee is not apart of the Department of Education curriculum and all schools must register in order to be apart of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The Hawaii State Spelling Bee is independent and therefore, requires a sponsor serve as a regional sponsor so that the State may have representation to compete in nationals.

Hawaii State Spelling Bee added that each school is to assign a staff to organize their spelling bee, using resources and tools provided with their membership. However, if there is no regional sponsor for the State, then no school would have the ability to go to nationals regardless of registration.

According to the organization, registered schools begin with a school bee and the top two winners advance to district. Once competing in the district bee, the top two winners from each district will then advance to the state bee.

The 7 district spelling bee champs and runners up that competed for the State title Champ- Sophia Chan, grade 7 Iolani School with her parents and brother Judges with winner Sophia Chan

There are currently seven districts in Hawaii based on the DOE districts of -Windward Oahu, Central Oahu, Leeward Oahu, Honolulu, Kauai, Maui and Big Island.

Hawaii State Spelling Bee said that this year there were 66 registered schools out of 500 eligible schools in Hawaii, impacting 13,054 students.

The winner of the 2023 Hawaii State Spelling Bee was seventh grade, Sophia Chan from Iolani school. Her winning word was “Claimant.”