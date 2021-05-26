Iolani Palace to expand self-guided audio tours beginning in June

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Iolani Palace is adding another day for self-led audio tours beginning Tuesday, June 1.

The tours will be available to guests on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The demand from the community for tours has been incredible and we’re excited to add Tuesdays back to our schedule to allow more guests to experience the splendor of Iolani Palace, ” said Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of Iolani Palace. “We’ve been blessed to welcome many visitors and kamaaina these past few months, and anticipate an even busier Summer ahead.”

The tours will be limited to 10 people per group and staggered at 15-minute entrance intervals.

Tours must be booked in advance online or by calling (808) 522-0832. Click here for the full schedule of self-guided and specialty tours.