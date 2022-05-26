HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public are being welcomed to celebrate the reign of Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen’s Jubilee Coordinating Committee will host a celebration to honor Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. She has been on the throne for 70 years.

Hawaii will celebrate the relationship that we have with the Royal Family and monarchy, the British royals and the dedication of the Naval flag given to ‘Iolani Palace.

The public is welcome to ‘Iolani Palace at 10 a.m. on June 2.

Seating for the event is limited. For more information, contact ‘Iolani Palace at (808) 330-4537 or (808) 522-0822.