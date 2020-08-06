Iolani Palace increasing tour schedule

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Iolani Palace is trying to keep up with demand by increasing its tour schedule.

It will now start offering docent-led tours only on Thursdays, starting Aug. 6.

The docent-led tours are available in addition to the self-guided tours on Fridays and Saturdays.

Advance reservations are required for both tours and can be made on Iolani Palace’s website or by calling them at 808-522-0832.

Kamaaina and military members will receive a special entry rate of $19.95 per adult for docent-led tours through the end of the year.

