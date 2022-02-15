Iolani Palace hosts new tour focusing on fashion, jewelry

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new tour at Iolani Palace allows guests to get a closer look at gowns, uniforms and other precious objects that were worn at formal court occasions during 19th-century Hawaii.

To match the occasion, docents will wear special dress attire.

“I think we want them to go away with a feeling that, they experience the monarchy era,” said Sally Ishigawa, volunteer docent at Iolani Palace. “They experience the grandure, the beautiful fashion, the elegant uniforms that we have here, and the special story especially of our alii. They can take away a sense of pride.”

The Fashion Fit for Royalty Tour is available Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. It costs $69.95 for adults, and $44. 95 for children ages 5 to 12.

For more information, go to the Iolani Palace website.