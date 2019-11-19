Iolani Palace celebrates Queen Kapiolani’s 185th birthday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Friends of Iolani Palace invites visitors to view the Palace by moonlight in honor of Her Majesty Queen Kapiolani’s birthday. From Saturday through Monday, December 28 through 30, 2019, the Palace will offer its annual evening tours from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. each night.

“During the monarchy era, Iolani Palace served as a gathering place for festive celebrations and memorable evening revelry, and we’re thrilled to open our doors once again for this annual holiday tradition that harkens back to its important role in Hawaii’s history,” said Paula Akana, executive director of Iolani Palace.

During the 2019 Queen Kapiolani Evening Tours, guests are invited to step back in time and experience the Palace as it was during the height of the Hawaiian monarchy. In celebration of the Queen’s birthday on December 31, the Palace will be adorned with shimmering decorations and live music will fill both the rooms of the Palace as well as the grounds as it would have at King Kalakaua’s holiday soirees. The evening tours also provide a rare and treasured opportunity for guests to visit the Palace at night.

Guests looking for a more intimate experience can opt for the VIP Opening Night Reception on Saturday, December 28. Limited to 320 guests, the VIP experience will feature delicious food and cocktails in the Barracks, along with special performances by Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning entertainers in various rooms of the Palace. The complete entertainment schedule includes:

Ei Nei and Amy Hanaialii on the Barracks lawn

Aaron Sala and Iwalani Apo in the Blue Room

Ke Olu, Halau O Na Pua Kukui with Ed Collier, and Halau Hula Ka Noeau with Michael Pili Pang in the Throne Room

Natalie Ai Kamauu and Halau Hula Olana in the Upper Hall

Tickets for the Saturday, December 28 experience is $150 for adults, $30 for children (6-12 years old), and free for 5-year-olds and under, and can be booked online at www.IolaniPalace.org starting on Saturday, November 16 at noon.

General admission tickets for the December 29 and 30 tours can only be purchased online at www.IolaniPalace.org, making it easy and convenient for guests to schedule their holiday evening experiences. General admission is $40 for adults, $15 for children (6-12 years old), and free for 5-year-olds and under. Tickets can be purchased online starting at noon on Saturday, November 16, and are available on a first come, first served basis.

Regular daytime tours will end at 3:00 p.m. in order to prepare for evening tours. For more information on the Queen Kapiolani Evening Tours, visitwww.iolanipalace.org or email palacetickets@iolanipalace.org.