HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the number of Japanese visitors coming to Hawaii increases, Iolani Palace will be bringing back its Japanese docent-led tours.

The hour long tours will begin August 3 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.

Guests will be able to travel with their docent and listen to stories from the 19th century, discovering the completion of the Iolani Palace in 1882 and the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy in 1893.

Paula Akana, executive director of the Friends of Iolani Palace said “Our docent-led tours allow guests from Japan to ask questions in their native language about the Palace, its residents and the stories they hear. Our docents have an incredible wealth of knowledge, ensuring each guest has a unique, educational and engaging visit.”

Parties of 10 or more must provide at least a four weeks notice in advance and groups are limited to 20 guests per entry time.

General admission is:

Adult (18+): $30.00

Teen (13-17): $27.00

Youth (5-12): $12.00

Child (0-4): FREE

You can book a tour online.