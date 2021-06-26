‘IOLANI hosting last blowout sale in-store

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ‘IOLANI clothing store is hosting their last blowout sale in-store from Saturday, June 26, through Friday, July 2.

Everything will be at least 75% off during the in-store blowout sale.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

‘IOLANI is located at 1234 Kona St. on the second level and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks are required while inside the store and only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time.

There will be ‘IOLANI attire and accessories for the whole family at the sale.