HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii native Nani Coloretti is now the highest ranking Filipino American in the Biden Administration. She graduated from ‘Iolani School in 1987.

“This is a proud moment for Hawaii,” s aid U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Nani will bring strong leadership experience and the ability to inspire the next generation of Filipino American leaders in Hawaii and across the country,” Schatz continued. “I am proud to call Nani a friend, and I look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role at OMB.”

Schatz voted to confirm Coloretti as Deputy Director at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Tuesday. The OMB is the largest office within the Office of the President, which oversees the implementation of the president’s vision across the Executive Branch.

Prior to her nomination, Coloretti served as Senior Vice President at the Urban Institute.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

She also served as Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama Administration.