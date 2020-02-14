Investigators determine Kalihi warehouse fire as accidental

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire investigators have determined the cause of a warehouse fire that happened at 2333 Alahao Place on February 8 around 9:27 p.m.

Ten units staffed with 39 personnel responded to a two-story warehouse fire in Kalihi and found a multi-unit warehouse with smoke coming from the eaves on the front side of the units.

Personnel established command, secured a water supply, and initiated an offensive fire attack. Firefighting operations suppressed the flames, preventing fire extension.

When responders searched the warehouse, there was no one inside.

The fire was extinguished at 10:15 p.m.

Fire investigators have determined the fire as accidental, and that the fire started due to the spontaneous ignition of a pile of oily rags. It was also confirmed that no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Damages were estimated at $200,000 to the structure and $80,000 to its contents.