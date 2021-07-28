Investigation underway for blaze that destroyed Waianae home

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A home in Waianae went up in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. Firefighters rushed to the fire, which had fully engulfed the home by the time the first unit arrived, noting that the inferno could be seen from half a mile away.

A 9-1-1 call for the fire came in at 11:49 p.m. A total of 12 units, staffed with 37 personnel, responded, with the first unit arriving by 11:56 a.m.

HFD crews secured water supplies and initiated a defensive fire attack, focusing on the structure while protecting the neighboring homes. The fire department said the home had already partially collapsed due to extensive fire damage.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by 12:47 a.m. The fire was reported to be fully extinguished by 1:14 a.m.

Neighboring homes sustained minimal damage, but a neighboring occupant, a 23-year-old woman, was reportedly experiencing symptoms of smoke-inhalation and was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services. According to EMS, the woman refused to be transported to the hospital.

Exterior overhaul tactics for hidden fire and smoldering areas were used to prevent the fire from starting back up.

It is unclear how many people were displaced by the fire. HFD reported that the home appeared to be abandoned.

The department’s Fire Investigator was called to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. An investigation is underway.

The fire department is recommending these tips for residents: