Investigation underway after woman dies from injuries sustained in massive house fire in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 66-year-old woman is dead after her home caught fire overnight, trapping her inside.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 9-1-1 call for the single-story house fire at 85-567 Momona Place around 12:38 a.m.

Eleven HFD units, staffed with 36 personnel, responded to the blaze. Upon arrival, firefighters found the house heavy with black smoke and flames emanating from all sides. Bystanders told firefighters on scene that an elderly woman lived in the home.

While working to put out the fire, crews discovered a large amount of propane tanks near the rear of the house and began to cool the area.

Firefighters entered the home to search for the woman and found her unresponsive. HFD said they brought the 66 year old to a safe area away from the inferno and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene shortly after and began administering critical life saving treatment before taking her to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators at the scene told KHON2 her condition later worsened and she succumbed to her injuries.

HFD says the woman’s neighbor was also treated for smoke inhalation.

Downed power lines made access to the home challenging, but firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by 1:23 a.m. The fire was fully extinguished at 2:25 a.m.

A fire investigator was called to the scene. Honolulu police are also investigating.