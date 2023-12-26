HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a new update from Honolulu Police they state that a female passenger has been indicted and charged in connection with the shooting of Barabbas Dietrich.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

KHON2 originally reported on the Mililani murder after Dietrich was pronounced dead in the hospital after being shot in the head.

The police investigation revealed a passenger in the vehicle led police to Clinton Kaaialii and Michael Caspino.

Kaaialii and Caspino were arrested and charged on multiple counts. Caspino’s charges include murder in the second degree.

However, upon further investigation, HPD said a female passenger was also believed to be involved in the shooting and on Dec. 25, Sabrecia Hao was indicted for murder in the second degree, along with three other counts.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Hao’s bail was set at $1 million.