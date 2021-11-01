Investigation recovers $170,000 in back wages and liquidated damages from an Oahu Japanese restaurant owner

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, the entrance to the Labor Department is seen near the Capitol in Washington. Unemployment fraud in the U.S. has reached dramatic levels during the pandemic: more than $63 billion has been paid out improperly through fraud or errors since March 2020. Criminals are seizing on the opportunity created by the pandemic and are making false claims using stolen information. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (LWHD) recently investigated R-International Inc. — owner of Rinka Restaurant on Oahu and recovered $170,000 in back wages and liquidated damages for 13 kitchen workers because the owner allowed the manager to keep a portion of their tips while denying them overtime pay.

According to LWHD, the salaried cooks worked an average of 55 hours a week. The breakdown of the funds recovered includes $85,000 in back wages, $10,000 in civil money — penalties for the reckless nature of its violations and an equal amount in liquidated damages for 13 employees.

By failing to pay employees all of the tips they earned and refusing to pay overtime rates to cooks as required, the owner of Rinka Restaurant violated the law and demonstarated a reckless disregard for their workers’ rights,” said LWHD’s District Director Terence Trotter of Honolulu. “This case should serve as a warning that violating federal law can have costly consequences.”

In October, LWHD recovered $97,000 in back wages for 137 restaurant workers at a Filipino restaurant chain because the company failed to pay for missed or partial meal breaks.

LWHD said since 2016, its Honolulu District office conducted 228 investigations, finding violations in 219 cases and recovering more than $1.4 million in back wages for almost 1,700 employees