Investigation launched into death of man who died while in police custody

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police (HPD) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old man who died in police custody.

It happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.

Officers responded to reports of a reckless driver operating a maroon colored Scion.

At 11:57 a.m., Hawaii Island police say a maroon colored Scion was reported to have been seen fleeing the scene of a traffic accident on Highway 11 in South Kona. The vehicle fled the scene headed northbound on Highway 11.

Less than 10 minutes later, a witness reported a maroon colored Scion on the northbound shoulder of Highway 11. Police say the witness told them they saw the driver walking onto a property in the area.

Shortly thereafter, dispatch received another call of a man attempting to break into a vehicle on the same property.

HPD alleges that the man began causing damage to the residence after being confronted by the homeowners.

A relative of the residents, who police say lives in the area of the incident, arrived on scene to assist the homeowners. A confrontation ensued between the Scion driver and relative, which escalated, and resulted in a gun being fired. No gun-related injuries were reported.

The confrontation then escalated into assault. Police say witnesses in the area apparently observed the relative being assaulted and stopped to assist and restrain the driver until officers arrived on scene.

Upon arrival. officers reportedly request medical attention for both the Scion driver and relative, who sustained injuries from their fight. The man was then taken into police custody and was soon determined to be unresponsive. Officers began performing CPR until the Hawaii Fire Department arrived. Firefighters were unable to revive the man and he was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where a pronouncement of death was made at 6:21 p.m.

Meanwhile, the relative was taken to Kona Community Hospital for treatment, before being transferred to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu in critical condition.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the man’s death. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. His identity has not yet been revealed.

the Hawaii Police Department says additional investigations are also ongoing relative to the associated incidents.

The police department’s Area II Criminal Investigations Section will conduct an investigation into the death and circumstances leading to it and the Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at 326-4646 Ext. 238, or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. You may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.