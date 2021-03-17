Investigation continues into Kuliouou house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is underway after the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two-alarm house fire within a single-family home in Kuliouou on Tuesday, Mar. 16.

The fire was first reported around 7:43 p.m. Tuesday at 6143 Summer St.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

According to HFD, The first unit arrived at 7:47 p.m. to find a single-family home with heavy smoke and flames emanating from the garage that quickly spread through the entire house.

All occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate with no injuries.

The fire was under control at 8:16 p.m. and extinguished at 9:07 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and an estimate of damages is pending.