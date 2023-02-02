HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Agriculture got a call from a Waimanalo landowner searching for answers after mulch was dumped on his property. He said it was infested with coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.

Michael Medus, Starfarms Conservation Inc CEO and landowner said, “at our yard, somebody had, without our knowledge, illegally dumped a pile of debris. Today was the day we decided to finally come clean it up at to which we discovered these big, massive, giant larvae. The guys pulled them up, did a quick Google search, found out what it was and 20 minutes later Department of Agriculture out here taking samples.”

A crewmember from the Department of Agriculture showed what they found. “This is the pupil stage you see here from this stage and then they’ll emerge as adults. As adults are when they feed on palm trees and are the most harmful to the palms here,” said the department.

The Department of Agriculture said they have been looking for a breeding site for months in Waimanalo and this is the first known location. “Waimanalo is essential in the agricultural production area, we see a lot of movement in and out. So, this increases the likelihood of heightened spread throughout the island of Oahu. And right now, we’re stretched thin on resources in order to address the infestations here on Oahu. So, the department has already begun a pivot in terms of where we are moving more toward containment on the island of Oahu,” said Darcy Oishi with Hawaii Department of Agriculture Plant Pest Control branch.

The Department said if you find a Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle at any stage, call officials and freeze it to kill the beetle.

As far as what the community can do to reduce the spread, officials said properly take care of your green waste.