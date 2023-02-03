HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to a recent survey, about 93% of Hawaii residents find invasive species to be a serious issue. The majority of invasive bugs and animals make their way to the Hawaiian islands via air or ship which is why the state has conducted a Hawaii interagency biosecurity plan to raise awareness.

In light of the annual Hawaii Invasive Species Awareness Month, a newly released biosecurity exhibit is now up in the Mauka Concourse in terminal one at the Honolulu international airport.

The exhibit was constructed late Friday night into Saturday morning by a team from Bishop Museum. It is interactive and intended to promote the message of keeping Hawaii safe by teaching visitors and traveling residents the impact of invasive species and the precautions that can be taken to help control the issue at hand.

Workers seen assembling biosecurity exhibit in Honolulu airport in January 2023. (Courtesy DLNR)

Included in the exhibit are colorful, catchy and interactive screens with photos and games meant to inform young keiki and adults of which species are invasive to the islands. It allows for visitors to understand that we are all responsible for keeping Hawaii safe.

Department of Land and Natural Resources Chair Dawn Chang was one of the first to demonstrate the exhibit alongside Hawai‘i Dept. of Agriculture Chair Sharon Hurd, to which Chang commented, “It captures the whole purpose of the biosecurity plan, which is to protect our environment, our food supplies, our homes from invasive species. We see education as one of the first lines of defense for biosecurity.”

If you are interested in related events, Hawaii will host events during February to promote invasive species awareness.