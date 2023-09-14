HONOLULU (KHON2) — Inspectors from the Hawaii Department of Agriculture found a dead coconut rhinoceros beetle in a compost bag at a big box store on Maui.

While conducting a routine inspection, investigators found a hole in a compost bag which led to finding the dead beetle.

The store quarantined 15 pallets of the compost which will be shipped back to the originating destination, which is Oahu.

Inspectors on Maui and Big Island are inspecting compost bags from the same company at other retailers. Inspections are also being conducted at retailers on Kauai.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the retailers, distributors and manufacturers in helping to contain the situation and prevent the spread of CRB in the state,” said Dexter Kishida, deputy to the HDOA Chairperson. “The Department of Agriculture continues to work with mulch and compost companies on O‘ahu to prevent the movement of the beetle to uninfested areas.”

Compost purchased from big box retailers on Maui may be returned to the store.

Residents on all islands are encouraged to check their compost and green bin waste for coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.

The pest has spread across Oahu since first being detected in 2013. They have also been detected on Kauai and surveillance is ongoing there.

Possible CRB infestations may be reported by calling (808) 679-5244 or the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at (808) 643-PEST (7378) or emailing info@crbhawaii.org.