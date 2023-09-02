NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Residents on the west side of Oahu are raising the alarm over the spread of coconut rhinoceros beetles.

Residents told KHON2 that the officials tasked with getting rid of them have not been much help.

Waianae resident Sara Perry said she first noticed damage to the palm trees at Tracks Beach Park in March, 2023. She called the coconut rhinoceros beetle hotline a few months later.

“And I had a nice conversation with the lovely lady that answered and I was like, ‘What’s going on,”” Perry said, “‘What’s the process?'”

The call taker told Perry that the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) was in charge of removing the trees.

“She didn’t specify how long, but I’ve waited for two months or so and nobody’s come out to fix it. Trees are still there,” Perry said.

“Palm trees are kind of a symbol of aloha in Hawaii, and if you lose that, then what?

The DPR did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday, Sept. 2. The chair of the Nanakuli/Maili Neighborhood Board said the spread is not just a worry.

“It’s a fact. It is spreading, it is invasive and at this point, eradicating this invasive species is no longer an option. We have to do our best to contain it.” Samantha DeCorte, Nanakuli/Maili Neighborhood Board chair

There are over 3,000 coconut rhinoceros beetle panel traps across Oahu, according to the Department of Agriculture, but westside community members said they would like to see more.

“We need more traps because as it’s growing rapidly here and at this point, the best thing that we can do is contain it, we’ve kind of pivoted off of eradicating it at this point,” DeCorte said.

Perry pointed out that it takes more than just setting the traps.

“I know the ones in my area that I pass by every day, I used to see people monitoring them occasionally. I haven’t seen anybody doing that for a while, at least, at least a year,” Perry said.