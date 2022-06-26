HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International WeLoveU Foundation hosted its Clean WORLD Movement by cleaning up the streets of Varsity Place near the University of Hawaii on Sunday, June 26.



The clean-up ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the help of 30 volunteers.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Participants cleaned up roadsides littered with trash and after a couple of hours, the team filled 20 trash bags.

International WeLoveU Foundation Clean WORLD movement at Varsity Place, June 26, 2022. (Courtesy: International WeLoveU Foundation)

International WeLoveU Foundation Clean WORLD movement at Varsity Place, June 26, 2022. (Courtesy: International WeLoveU Foundation)

International WeLoveU Foundation Clean WORLD movement at Varsity Place, June 26, 2022. (Courtesy: International WeLoveU Foundation)

International WeLoveU Foundation Clean WORLD movement at Varsity Place, June 26, 2022. (Courtesy: International WeLoveU Foundation)

The bags were then dropped off at a designated City and County collection site to be burned at H-Power.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Clean WORLD Movement by the Intl. WeLoveU Foundation on Oahu is part of 500 regions that puts effort into restoring the ecosystem by picking up trash on the streets.

For more information, you can visit their website.