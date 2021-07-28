Intimate pop-up picnic businesses gaining popularity in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many businesses were forced to close their doors and not offer in-person dining during the pandemic, temporarily leaving restaurant staff out of a job.

Jamie Siangco said she was one of those restaurant workers impacted by COVID-19.

Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 8 a.m.

She started Oahu Premier Picnics in May, an intimate pop-up picnic business.

“Our first introductory package is called the table for two, basically it is just one charcuterie board,” said Siangco.

Siangco said it was sad to see so many closed businesses while people were encouraged to stay home.

Since restrictions have been lifting and people are encouraged to take activities outside, her business has taken off.

“There is a Hawaiian experience package which has all three boards, our native Hawaiian foods and local favorites, a lei greeting and POG juice,” said Siangco.

Siangco said she gets all her food and most of her supplies for her picnics from local farmers, growers and suppliers.

“Especially with the pandemic with things opening back up and stuff it is important to keep the money on our island,” said Siangco.

Premier Picnics offers three different packages to choose from and they can all be customized to fit the perfect occasion.

Siangco said she specializes in birthday brunches, wedding proposals and dinner date nights.

Click here for more information about booking a picnic with Siangco.