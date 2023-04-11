HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Planning and Permitting started the process to revoke a building permit for a large dwelling project on Hanai Loop in Kalihi.

This comes after an additional review of the project’s plans determined the applicant submitted the wrong information to the DPP. The project is also in violation of the city’s “monster homes” ordinance.

The DPP issued a building permit on March 28, 2022, for the project but based on an inquiry from officials, the DPP re-reviewed the plans and determined that incorrect information was provided to DPP, including the floor area ratio (FAR) that exceeded a threshold under the city’s monster homes ordinance.

It was also found that the project exceeded the number of permitted bathrooms and does not provide sufficient side yards and parking.

The DPP said they are investigating to prevent other cases slip through the cracks.

Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna stated, “Monster homes are unacceptable in our residentially zoned neighborhoods. Those who think they are above the law and can exceed codified development standards will be dealt with accordingly.”

According to the DPP, this is the fourth revocation of a building permit for incorrect plans submitted by owners/developers for a dwelling unit that is in violation of the monster house ordinance.

The previous cases are being appealed to the Building Board of Appeals.