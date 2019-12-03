Interpretive exhibit about 2018 eruption among enhancements aided by park entrance fee increase

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The entrance fees to National Parks across the nation are increasing. A necessity, according to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, to provide additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance needs.

Effective January 1, 2020, the entrance fees to the park will be $30 per vehicle, $25 per motorcycle and $15 per pedestrian or bicyclist. The receipt allows entry for seven days.

The TriPark Pass, an annual pass that allows visitors unlimited entry to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Haleakala National Park and Puuhonua o Honaunau National Park, the three fee-charging national parks in Hawaii.

Throughout the country, the combination of an aging infrastructure and increased visitation has put a strain on park roads, bridges, campgrounds, waterlines, bathrooms, and other visitor services and led to an $11.9 billion deferred maintenance backlog nationwide.

The additional revenue from entrance fees at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will include the rehabilitation of the ‘Ōhi‘a Wing into a cultural museum and archives, a new park orientation film, new exhibits that interpret the 2018 eruption, and trail improvements.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has had an entrance fee since 1987. The current rate of $25 per vehicle or $20 per motorcycle has been in effect since June 1, 2017. The park is one of the 117 National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee; the other 300-plus national parks will remain free to enter.

Visitors can enjoy five free days at all fee-charging national parks in 2020: Monday, January 20 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day); Saturday, April 18 (first day of National Park Week and Junior Ranger Day); Tuesday, August 25 (National Park Service birthday); and Wednesday, November 11 (Veterans Day).