Internet is down for the County of Kaua’i

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — According to the County of Kaua’i (COK), a mechanical issue overnight resulted in the outage of the county’s server and network. While county phone service remains unaffected, there is no internet access and sporadic email service for all county employees.

The public can expect the Lihu’e Civic Center and the Department of Motor Vehicles, as well as other county services, to be down or delayed throughout the day.

COK said officials are working to restore service and updates will be posted as information is available.