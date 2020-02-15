HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 9th Annual International Ukulele Contest and Hula Show takes place February 15, 2020 at the International Marketplace.

The goal of the event is to encourage, education and develop skills among all musicians especially the younger talent.

The event happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Level 1, Queen’s Court.

The contest will feature an epic ukulele battle amongst amateur musicians from Japan and Hawaii followed by a hula performance by Japanese students and Hawaii’s professional dancers.