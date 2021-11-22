International Market Place looking to fill these positions during holiday shopping rush

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International Market Place will be holding a job fair during the first week of December in anticipation of a busy holiday shopping season.

The job fair runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Job seekers are advised to bring plenty of resumes and expect on-the-spot interviews.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

No appointment is necessary. All applicants will receive a complimentary four-hour parking validation during job fair hours only and upon applying for open positions.

Participating stores, restaurants and service companies will display orange balloons during the job fair. Below is a list of open positions:

Abercrombie & Fitch – Brand Representative

Billabong – Part Time Sales Associate

Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats – Part Time Cashier/Server

Moani Waikiki – Dishwasher, Line Cook, Host, Busser

Saks Fifth Avenue – Lancome Cosmetics Full Time Beauty Advisor, Bobby Brown Cosmetics Part Time Beauty Advisor, Full Time Style Advisor – Menʻs, Full Time Hugo Boss Brand Specialist – Menʻs

Shiatsu & Massage Center – Licensed Massage Therapist, Cosmetologist with LMT License

Sunglass Hut – Casual Sales Associate, Seasonal Sales Associate

Vans – Sales Associate

Vera Bradley – Part Time Sales Leads

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

For direction assistance, visit the Customer Service Desk on Level 1 near Saks Fifth Avenue. Click here for more information.