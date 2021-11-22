International Market Place looking to fill these positions during holiday shopping rush

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International Market Place will be holding a job fair during the first week of December in anticipation of a busy holiday shopping season.
The job fair runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Job seekers are advised to bring plenty of resumes and expect on-the-spot interviews.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
No appointment is necessary. All applicants will receive a complimentary four-hour parking validation during job fair hours only and upon applying for open positions.
Participating stores, restaurants and service companies will display orange balloons during the job fair. Below is a list of open positions:
- Abercrombie & Fitch – Brand Representative
- Billabong – Part Time Sales Associate
- Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats – Part Time Cashier/Server
- Moani Waikiki – Dishwasher, Line Cook, Host, Busser
- Saks Fifth Avenue – Lancome Cosmetics Full Time Beauty Advisor, Bobby Brown Cosmetics Part Time Beauty Advisor, Full Time Style Advisor – Menʻs, Full Time Hugo Boss Brand Specialist – Menʻs
- Shiatsu & Massage Center – Licensed Massage Therapist, Cosmetologist with LMT License
- Sunglass Hut – Casual Sales Associate, Seasonal Sales Associate
- Vans – Sales Associate
- Vera Bradley – Part Time Sales Leads
Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page
For direction assistance, visit the Customer Service Desk on Level 1 near Saks Fifth Avenue. Click here for more information.