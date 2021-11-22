International Market Place looking to fill these positions during holiday shopping rush

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More than 20 stores, restaurants to participate in job fair held at International Market Place

FILE

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International Market Place will be holding a job fair during the first week of December in anticipation of a busy holiday shopping season.

The job fair runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Job seekers are advised to bring plenty of resumes and expect on-the-spot interviews.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

No appointment is necessary. All applicants will receive a complimentary four-hour parking validation during job fair hours only and upon applying for open positions.

Participating stores, restaurants and service companies will display orange balloons during the job fair. Below is a list of open positions:

  • Abercrombie & Fitch – Brand Representative
  • Billabong – Part Time Sales Associate
  • Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats – Part Time Cashier/Server
  • Moani Waikiki – Dishwasher, Line Cook, Host, Busser
  • Saks Fifth Avenue – Lancome Cosmetics Full Time Beauty Advisor, Bobby Brown Cosmetics Part Time Beauty Advisor, Full Time Style Advisor – Menʻs, Full Time Hugo Boss Brand Specialist – Menʻs
  • Shiatsu & Massage Center – Licensed Massage Therapist, Cosmetologist with LMT License
  • Sunglass Hut – Casual Sales Associate, Seasonal Sales Associate
  • Vans – Sales Associate 
  • Vera Bradley – Part Time Sales Leads

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

For direction assistance, visit the Customer Service Desk on Level 1 near Saks Fifth Avenue. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories