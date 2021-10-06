International Market Place is hosting a Spooktacular Halloween

HONOLULU (KHON2) — International Market Place is having their Spooktacular Halloween trick-or-treat event on Oct. 31, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m, in Waikiki.

According to IMP, there will also be a virtual keiki costume contest from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, which three winners will be announced for a chance to win a $150 gift card to an IMP store of the winners’ choice.

Participants may post a photo of the costumed keiki to Instagram and tag @intimktplace and #MarketPlaceStories. Winners will be announced on Nov. 1 through Instagram.

IMP said to receive a complimentary goodie bag, filled with candy treats and vouchers to redeem at IMP, parents with keiki should head to the festive Treehouse on level two, at Banyon Court.

For more information go to, www.shopinternationalmarketplace.com/halloween.