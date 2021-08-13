International Market Place celebrates 5th anniversary, Don Ho’s 91st birthday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International Market Place celebrated Don Ho’s legacy and 91st birthday on Friday, Aug. 13, and is celebrating its fifth anniversary during the month of August.

To celebrate Don Ho, members of the singer’s family placed lei’s on his statue during an intimate ceremony. The public was also able to attend a free tribute show that featured live music by Henry Kapono and friends.

The public was also able to watch showings of the Don Ho commemorative film.

The International Market Place is also celebrating its fifth anniversary throughout August by providing special deals from its stores and restaurants.

Live shows from Henry Kapono and other local musicians will also be available through August.