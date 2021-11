HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Honolulu Prosecutor's Office announced that they will not pursue a third trial in the Christopher Deedy case which left Kollin Elderts dead in 2011.

Deedy was in Hawaii for the APEC event in Nov. 2011 when he got into an altercation with Elderts at a McDonald's in Waikiki. The U.S. State Department Federal Agent shot Elderts in what he called self defense.