HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi loves its international visitors.

And now, our international visitors have an even easier time getting home after their time in paradise.

The new system that streamlines international arrivals is SITA’s biometric-enabled Smart Path to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and it is being implemented at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“We are thrilled to announce our adoption of the U.S. Exit Solution in partnership with SITA,” said Edwin Sniffen, Director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. “This solution will help us support CBP’s congressional mandate while making the experience fast and efficient for our customers.”

There have been 54 face pods across Terminals 1 and 2 by SITA, and these are available to all international passengers.

This tech allows travelers to have a touchless process as they exit the United States. This further secures and streamlines international departures.

“We have worked closely with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation to support CBP’s mandate for biometric screening on exit,” said Matthys Serfontein, SITA President for the Americas. “We are confident that SITA’s US Exit will greatly enhance the passenger experience at HNL while laying the foundation for an extended biometric passenger experience in the future.”

So, if a traveler cannot be matched to a photo on record through the Biometric Exit system or if they choose to opt out of the process, then those travelers will proceed through the traditional inspection process which is consistent with existing requirements for departure from the U.S.

There are more than 600 biometric touchpoints that have been deployed in airports across the U.S. And advocates for this system said that SITA Smart Path has a proven 99.5% match rate.

“On behalf of NEC, we are excited to support aviation advancements in Hawaiʻi in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and SITA,” said Jason Van Sice, NEC Corporation of America – Vice President of Aviation. “Together, SITA and NEC have consistently demonstrated our expertise in similar projects worldwide, highlighting how our joint automation capabilities can elevate customer experiences (CX), enhance operational efficiency, and increase security measures.”

As Hawaiʻi’s largest airport, the Honolulu airport serves 21 airlines and more than 18 million departing passengers each year.