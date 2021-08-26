International Dog Day: How you can adopt a pup from Oahu SPCA

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) – It’s your fur friend’s favorite day. That’s right, it’s International Dog Day!

It’s a day to celebrate and cherish your favorite pet, and for those looking to expand their family, Oahu SPCA has some adorable, adoptable puppies waiting for you to bring them home.

Kristen Hudson with Oahu SPCA said people should adopt from a shelter because there are a lot of deserving dogs who need good homes.

“All of the animals that we adopt out here at the Oahu SPCA are up to date with their vaccines and go home spayed or neutered,” said Hudson. “But it is important to keep up with those vaccines and to definitely keep track and see a veterinarian every year because so many things can change on their bodies in their short little lives, so it’s important to keep tabs on their health.”

Hudson said they are a no-kill shelter, meaning they can only take in animals if they have the space. She said at the start of the pandemic many families adopted a shelter dog to keep them company as they were quarantining at home.

However, during the summer months, things changed just a bit and they noticed less inquires.

“I don’t know if it was people traveling or maybe they just got their fill of adoptable animals during the pandemic, but certainty we did see a slowdown over the summer, so we are hoping that people will adopt again,” said Hudson.

According to Oahu SPCA, they have a lot of dogs who are ready for adoption. All you have to do is call in advance to look at a new furry friend.

“Due to COVID, we do have to schedule by appointment only for adoptions, so they can come by and take a look at their adoptable babies, and if it goes well, they get an exit examine with one of our veterinarians here,” said Sarah Griffiths, Oahu SPCA.

If you aren’t sure you’re ready to commit 100% to being a new parent, you can opt to foster a new puppy or older dog to see if they would be a good fit for your family.

Click here to look at available dogs to adopt.