International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers announced newest council member from Hawaii

Courtesy: IBEW1260

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) announced its newest International Executive Council (IEC) member on Tuesday, March 30. Leroy Chincio Jr., who serves as the Local Union 1260 Business Manager and Financial Secretary, is the first representative from Hawaii to be named IEC.

The IEC says it unanimously approved Chincio to the nine-member council.

IBEW represents approximately 775,000 active members and retirees in both the United States and Canada. It is currently one of the largest American unions in the AFL-CIO.

In his position Chincio Jr. will represent IBEW’s Seventh District, which includes Hawaii, Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and the Pacific Rim.

Chincio replaces former Local Union 47 (California) Business Manager Pat Lavin who retired after 21 years on the IEC.

