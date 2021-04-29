Interagency search and rescue exercise held in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a lot of action in east Oahu on Thursday, April 29, as multiple agencies took part in a search-and-rescue exercise.

The exercise simulated a 911 call made from a good Samaritan who reported finding an unmanned, swamped one-man canoe with two missing inexperienced paddlers.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard all jumped into action and worked together to save the “missing” paddlers.

“These exercises are great. They’re a very much-needed thing so that when lives are on the line, we’ve had a chance to work through and get some kinks worked out.” Norm Skorge, Honolulu Ocean Safety Communications Lt.

File – U.S. Coast Guard rescue helicopter participates in an interagency search-and-rescue exercise in east Oahu, Hawaii, April 29, 2021.

File – Honolulu Fire Department jet skis participate in an interagency search-and-rescue exercise in east Oahu, Hawaii, April 29, 2021.

File – U.S. Coast Guard vessel participate in an interagency search-and-rescue exercise in east Oahu, Hawaii, April 29, 2021.

One Honolulu Fire Department battalion chief says the exercise improves a variety of functions across the emergency agencies.

“This exercise will improve interoperability and coordination with local and federal resources, and just to kind of sharpen our skills to improve the outcomes of these types of incidents in the future,” Batallion Chief Joseph Kostiha said.

The efforts of all three agencies will be evaluated and a post-exercise after-action report will provide feedback for all of those involved.