Instagram contest offers Hawaii residents a chance to win free butterfly kits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bayer Hawaii will be holding a contest to give away free monarch butterfly kits to three lucky winners.

Bayer has partnered with Sharing the Butterfly Experience in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of monarch butterflies in local agriculture.

“The monarch butterfly population has been fluctuating in recent years, and as a sustainable agricultural company, Bayer is committed to restoring its habitat and ecosystem,” said Megan Manley, trained entomologist and production manager at Bayer Hawaii.

Since the program launched in 2018, Bayer has given away more than 60 butterfly kits to families across the state with the goal of reinforcing the need for butterfly conservation.

Each kit includes 15 live caterpillars, a 24-inch by 12-inch habitat to protect the caterpillars from predators, a picture book, a bag of food to feed the caterpillars, a crown flower plant (the main food source), and instructions on how to raise the butterflies.

Hawaii residents can enter the contest via Bayer Hawaii’s Instagram from May 31 through June 4.

Participants must visit Bayer Hawaii’s Instagram @bayer4cropshi and “like” the sweepstakes post. Participants must also post their own photo of a butterfly or butterfly food plant and tag @bayer4cropshi and include the hashtags #BayerHawaii and #MonarchButterflySweepstakes.

To learn more about butterflies, Sharing the Butterfly Experience is holding a hands-on butterfly exhibit at Pearlridge Center. The exhibit will run from July 2 through August 8 in the mall’s Uptown Center Court. Admission is $5 for the general public and $4 for military personnel on Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased on-site.