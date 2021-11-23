Inspectors look for unwanted pests in Christmas trees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas trees are inspected for pests before they get sold.

The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture, Plant Quarantine Branch, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection are doing the inspections this year.

KHON2 has learned that of two containers inspected had some slugs, yellowjacket wasps, spiders and other insects.

Officials say these pests are nothing unusual.

In 2020, they inspected 154 containers.



In 2019, they inspected 168 containers.

So far 130 containers of trees arrived in Hawaii which is about 80% of the 156 containers expected this year.