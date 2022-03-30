HONOLULU (KHON2) — A $18.5 million luxury ocean view property in Makena was sold on Wednesday, marking the highest sale on Maui so far this year.

37 Ualei Place is considered one the most exclusive offerings of Wailea and Makena.

“Sitting at the highest elevation of the subdivision, it is very private while featuring panoramic ocean view corridors, yet enjoys the convenience of being a stone’s throw from the best that Wailea has to offer,” stated Ryan MacLaughlin R(B), owner and principal broker of Island Sotheby’s International Realty.

MacLaughlin represented both the seller and the buyer. Alex Cortez R(B) was also part of the transaction.

The property is situated in One Palauea Bay, an exclusive gated community, that has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and offers nearly 7,000 sq. ft. of interior living area and over 3,000 sq. ft. of covered lanai. A home theater, central garden, cascading waterfall and vanishing edge pool are also included.

This $18.5 million luxury ocean view property in Makena was sold on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, marking the highest sale on Maui YTD. (Courtesy: Dante Parducci)

“The Maui high-end sector continues to be in high demand,” said MacLaughlin. “Affluent, sophisticated Buyers see the value that Maui has to offer and in the recovery period have come to embrace its lifestyle even more.”

Island Sotheby’s International Realty shared that a pathway on the west end of the property leads to the beaches below as well as an outdoor shower. A short drive leads to many of Makena’s stunning beaches like Big Beach, Palauea, Secret Beach.