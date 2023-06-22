Skyline makes its way down the rails in Honolulu, Hawaii on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The KHON2.com team took a trip on Skyline from the Hālawa stop at the Aloha Stadium to the Kualaka‘i stop at east Kapolei and back.

The team had a quick safety brief before walking up the many stairs or taking the elevator to the platform to wait for the train.

Something to note is that there are water fountains at the bottom of the platforms.

Once on the platform, riders can view electronic and permanent signs of what stop they currently are at.

There is also a sign that shows all the available stops along the rail.

Automatic doors will open when the train is stopped, protecting people from touching the moving automobile.

Once in the cart of the train, the train then proceeded to move on the tracks. Many spoke to how smooth it felt and fast it went.

Spaces to store luggage and outlets to charge phones were observed as a positive by passengers.

While on Skyline, passengers can see views of the USS Arizona, USS Missouri, Aloha Stadium, Rail Operations Center, Aloun Farms, the Waikiki Cityline and Diamond Head.

Stops currently in use:

Kualaka‘i.

Keone’ae.

Honouliuli.

Hō‘ae‘ae.

Pouhala.

Hālaulani.

Waiawa.

Kalauao.

Hālawa.

Makalapa.

Lelepaua.

Āhua.

Kahauiki.

Mokauea.

Niuhelewai.

Kūwili.

Hōlau.

Kuloloia.

Ka’ākaukukui.

Future stops:

Kūkuluae’o.

Kālia.

For more information on Parking lots, Kiss-and-ride, and bus transit at the various stops click here.

The trip took about 45 minutes round trip from the Aloha Stadium to the last stop in Kapolei and back, which is what the officials predicted and told the KHON2.com team.

The HART construction team is still putting on the last touches before this transportation system will be open to the public at the end of June.