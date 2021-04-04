Input sought for Kahikinui Forest Reserve project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is seeking public input on its draft management plan for Kahikinui State Forest Reserve, a native forest located on the southern slopes of Haleakala.

The area is gradually turning back into a native forest after years of being utilized as a livestock grazing area.

Now, state officials want to restore the forest back to its native appearance in a span of 10 years.

In addition to collecting commentary, DOFAW has developed an online platform to help interested users collect information on the forest reserve’s history, natural resources, threats and details on the proposed management priorities in an interactive setting.

Written comments for the plan must be submitted and postmarked no later than, Friday, April 30, 2021:

1) Via email to forestry@hawaii.gov

2) Online.

3) By mail to the Forestry Program Manager at 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, Honolulu, HI 96813