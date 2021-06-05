Inmates started small fire, broke plexiglass windows at Hawaii prison

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) say a disturbance was quickly contained at Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) on Friday, June 4, after inmates started a small fire and broke plexiglass windows.

Health care staff at the facility evaluated the inmates for possible injuries, according to DPS officials, and no reports have been received of any major injuries to staff or inmates.

HCCC implemented a lockdown around 7 p.m. Friday after inmates in a housing module on the Punahele Street side of the facility started the disturbance. While damage to HCCC is still being assessed, “preliminary reports indicate inmates broke plexiglass windows and started a small fire that was quickly extinguished,” DPS officials said.

The emergency response security team at HCCC had received approval to use non-lethal methods to gain compliance from the inmates. The situation was brought under control by 9 p.m. Friday without further incident, according to DPS director Max Otani.

“Staff followed their training to quickly restore order and prevent the situation from escalating.” Max Otani, department of public safety director

The cause of the disturbance is under investigation and DPS officials say inmates will be questioned and charged criminally and administratively if they are found culpable. Hawaii police and State Sheriffs were also called to the scene and were on stand-by in case assistance was needed.

“All HCCC staff on duty, and many who came to the facility to assist their co-workers, are to be commended for effectively and professionally bringing order to the module during these trying times. I also want to thank the Sheriffs and Hawaii Police for coming to the facility and offering their assistance.” Tommy Johnson, Deputy Director for Corrections

The housing module where the unrest took place houses inmates who are awaiting trial, according to the DPS.