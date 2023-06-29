HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some of Hawaii’s prison inmates are getting college degrees while incarcerated, thanks to a partnership between the Hawaii Department of Public Safety and Chaminade University of Honolulu.



Eight inmates from the Halawa Correctional Facility recently became the first to graduate from a new college degree program offered at Halawa, by Chaminade University. The program is made possible by the Second Chance Pell Grant program for Halawa inmates. All tuition, learning materials and textbooks for participating inmates are covered by the Pell Grant and generous donations from Chaminade’s community partners.



Under the program, Chaminade professors hold classes at Halawa, offering general education courses such as history, poetry, drama, criminal justice and communications. More advanced Business Administration courses are also offered, including accounting, statistics, introduction to business and macroeconomics.



The inmates earned 60 credits over two years to graduate with their associate degree in Business Administration. A graduation ceremony was held in May.



“Growing up I put my mom and dad through a lot of stuff, stealing, getting arrested, running away, drugs, all kinds of crazy stuff. The hurt that I put on my parents was horrible. It took me to come to a place like this, unfortunately, to understand that, but this was my greatest accomplishment so far. I’m going to have many more and I hope that this made my parents and my friends proud of what I can do and what I can achieve,” said Raphael Holley, Halawa inmate and Chaminade graduate.

“This is the first college degree graduation in a Hawaii correctional facility. These men received the same education they would get if they were attending in-person classes at Chaminade, with the difference being that it was offered in a prison learning center,” said Public Safety Department Director Tommy Johnson. “With the support and guidance of Chaminade’s distinguished faculty and support staff and the cooperation and backing of Halawa Correctional Facility, these individuals have embraced the opportunity to redefine their futures. This program is part of Chaminade’s mission to educate for service, justice, and peace. We hope that with their newly gained education, these students will have the skills needed to rebuild their lives upon reintegration into society.”

Chaminade launched the Second Chance Pell Grant program for Halawa inmates in 2021. Inmates may continue their education at Chaminade once they are released.



“Chaminade University of Honolulu takes immense pride in celebrating the accomplishments of its inaugural cohort of graduating students at Halawa Correctional Facility. This marks a significant achievement for the graduating class; it’s a recognition of their perseverance, resilience, and commitment to self-improvement,” said Janet Davidson, Chaminade Vice Provost of Academic Affairs. “The success of this pilot program — between Chaminade University of Honolulu and the Hawaii Department of Public Safety — demonstrates that partnerships can lead to transformative change.”



The Department of Public Safety hopes to expand its partnership with Chaminade to eventually include a bachelor’s degree program and career development services.



Congratulations to the following graduates!

Kelson Akeo

Albert Batalona

Anthony Chatman

John Granger

Raphael Holley

Ronald Page

Keola Rapoza

Nikkos Gordon (Graduated at Chaminade University)









