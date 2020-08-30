Inmate who escaped Maui Community Correctional Center finally caught

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — An inmate who escaped the Maui Community Correctional Center is back behind bars.

The Department of Public Safety reported that 27-year-old John Kahalehoe was apprehended Friday afternoon, Aug. 28, at a residence in Waiehu and was returned to Maui Community Correctional Center.

Officials said that on Thursday night, Aug. 27, Kahalehoe escaped Dorm 2, scaled a fence and ran through a nearby cemetery. Staff chased after the inmate, but they eventually lost sight of him.

Kahalehoe had been awaiting trial for multiple charges including theft and burglary.

He now faces a second-degree escape charge.

