Inmate who escaped Maui Community Correctional Center finally caught

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — An inmate who escaped the Maui Community Correctional Center is back behind bars.
The Department of Public Safety reported that 27-year-old John Kahalehoe was apprehended Friday afternoon, Aug. 28, at a residence in Waiehu and was returned to Maui Community Correctional Center.
Officials said that on Thursday night, Aug. 27, Kahalehoe escaped Dorm 2, scaled a fence and ran through a nearby cemetery. Staff chased after the inmate, but they eventually lost sight of him.
Kahalehoe had been awaiting trial for multiple charges including theft and burglary.
He now faces a second-degree escape charge.
