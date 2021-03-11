Inmate Shane Cambra leaves Laumaka Work Furlough Center unauthorized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (PSD) reported inmate Shane Cambra missing from a morning headcount at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center.

PSD says Cambra, who is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program, was unauthorized to leave.

The state Sheriffs and Honolulu police have been notified of the unauthorized exit.

The 44-year-old inmate is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 144 pounds. He has brown eyes and usually shaves his head bald.

Cambra was serving time for Burglary in the First Degree. His next parole hearing was scheduled for late March.

PSD says he will face an additional escape charge when found.

If you see him, please call 911 or State Sheriffs at 586-1352.